Advertisement

Florida man accused of using federal coronavirus relief loans on Lamborghini

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A Florida man is accused of using some of his federal coronavirus relief money on luxury expenses, including a Lamborghini.

WSVN reports David Hines of Miami is charged with bank fraud and other offenses after authorities said he used some of the nearly $4 million he received in Personal Paycheck Protection loans on the lavish expenses.

Federal prosecutors said Hines should have used the federal loans to fund his payroll, but instead he spent the funds on dating websites, luxury jewelry, clothing and beach resorts. The Lamborghini he purchased cost $318,000.

WSVN interviewed Hines a week prior to getting in trouble with the feds, but it was because he was ticketed $100 for violating Miami’s mask ordinance. He said he felt “silly” about getting the fine during the interview, and he coincidentally discussed PPP loans as well.

“Every single business has gone out of business. The government, the treasury, they get $2 trillion for PPP loans for small businesses. Eighty-five percent of it went to major corporations,” Hines said.

Hines never mentioned any inappropriate spending of relief funds during the interview. The feds accused him of spending thousands at a time when visiting some resorts.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Officials are urging swimmers and boaters in the area to use caution and avoid seals or schools of fish.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Updated: 1 hour ago
Regal Cinemas announced plans to start reopening theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 21.

Coronavirus

Anchor at Savannah station first in US to take part in Phase 3 vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.