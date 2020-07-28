Advertisement

Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot

Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot
Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Some phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection will prolong road closures along one of Minot's busiest streets.

Drivers will have to wait just a little longer as contractors prepare to wrap up work on the Broadway pump station. The city closed off 3rd Avenue NW between 4th Street NW and Broadway back in June. “The road closures on the west side is because we had to take out temporary storm water drain bypass,” said Dan Jonasson with Minot Public Works.

Jonasson said the closure will be in place until August, and the flood wall will also be finished soon.

“They’ll be pouring the last section of the flood wall in the next week or so,” said Jonasson. In the meantime the city put a couple of lane closures in place on a section of Broadway heading south near 3rd Avenue.

“Here are some panels that had to be replaced there because they didn’t meet specifications,” said Jonasson . The city said they will keep one southbound driving lane open throughout the closure.

Phase 1 of the flood protection project is scheduled to be completed later this year.

You can follow the progress on the project’s website: https://www.mouseriverplan.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flaring regulations dialing back

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Salling
Flaring regulations are going back in time.

News

Shiloh Christian School unveils reentry plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Shiloh Christian School is allowing parents and students to switch between online and distance learning whenever they choose throughout the year.

News

City of Bottineau schedules small water outage for Wednesday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Residents in a small area in the city of Bottineau will be without water for a short period of time on Wednesday.

News

The last COVID-19 free county in ND has its first two cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
COVID-19 case numbers for July 28 reveal a historic day for North Dakota in many ways.

News

City of Velva seeking public feedback on police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The survey is being used as a way to monitor the work of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.

Latest News

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

FAA funding for five ND Airports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

News

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic.

News

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.