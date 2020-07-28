Flood protection work to prolong some road closures in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Some phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection will prolong road closures along one of Minot's busiest streets.

Drivers will have to wait just a little longer as contractors prepare to wrap up work on the Broadway pump station. The city closed off 3rd Avenue NW between 4th Street NW and Broadway back in June. “The road closures on the west side is because we had to take out temporary storm water drain bypass,” said Dan Jonasson with Minot Public Works.

Jonasson said the closure will be in place until August, and the flood wall will also be finished soon.

“They’ll be pouring the last section of the flood wall in the next week or so,” said Jonasson. In the meantime the city put a couple of lane closures in place on a section of Broadway heading south near 3rd Avenue.

“Here are some panels that had to be replaced there because they didn’t meet specifications,” said Jonasson . The city said they will keep one southbound driving lane open throughout the closure.

Phase 1 of the flood protection project is scheduled to be completed later this year.

You can follow the progress on the project’s website: https://www.mouseriverplan.com/

