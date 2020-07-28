Advertisement

FAA funding for five ND Airports

FAA funding for five ND Airports
FAA funding for five ND Airports(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Minot International Airport received the largest amount at more than $3.5 million to construct a new taxiway and expand its apron.

The Williston Basin Airport will receive more than $1 million for a guidance system and new navigational aids.

Harvey Municipal Airport received more than $300,000 for snow removal equipment.

Standing Rock will receive more than $200,000 for runway improvements, and Walhalla Municipal Airport will get more than $200,000 for taxiway pavement.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County, July 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT!

News

New Sanford clinic offering treatments for balance patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health has opened its new Downtown Rosser Clinic.

News

Meat prices dropping after spikes early in pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After a turbulent few months for the meat market, wholesalers say production and prices are getting back to normal.

News

Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.

Latest News

News

Mental Health Crisis

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.

News

Oklahoma Style Onion Burger

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century walks us through making an Oklahoma style onion burger.

News

#TravelTuesday: Maah Daah Hey Trail

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s known as one of the best kept secrets in North Dakota, a portal to seeing the Badlands in a new, rugged and beautiful way, the Maah Daah Hey Trail is a pretty big deal.

News

Focus on Fabrics

Updated: 3 hours ago
When we go clothes shopping the first thing we look for and think about is, “how will this look on me?”

News

HUD approves reallocation of $6 million in resilience funds for Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Housing and Urban Development has granted Minot's request to reallocate funds from the proposed gathering space to another project.

News

Airman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Grand Forks AFB

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
An airman is accused of illegally buying the gun that led to the death of two other airmen in June at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.Daesha Renea Heard, 21, was charged with unlawful purchase/transfer of a firearm and false statements, according to court documents.