FAA funding for five ND Airports

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded five airports in North Dakota funding through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Minot International Airport received the largest amount at more than $3.5 million to construct a new taxiway and expand its apron.

The Williston Basin Airport will receive more than $1 million for a guidance system and new navigational aids.

Harvey Municipal Airport received more than $300,000 for snow removal equipment.

Standing Rock will receive more than $200,000 for runway improvements, and Walhalla Municipal Airport will get more than $200,000 for taxiway pavement.

