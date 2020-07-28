D.C. Labels North Dakota a ‘High Risk’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Washington, D.C., listed North Dakota as a “high risk” state for COVID-19, and has ordered anyone traveling from here to D.C. to self-isolate for 14 days.

This is just the latest state or territory to re-implement travel advisories that list North Dakota as a concern for travelers.

Twenty-six other states join North Dakota on DC’s “hot-spot list”; however, a state not included is New York. Which, while trending downwards, sees hundreds of more new cases per day.

But DC is just the latest jurisdiction to re-establish travel restrictions. More than 20 states have some form of travel-related quarantine orders in place. Fourteen of those states include North Dakota as a “must-quarantine” state. Four of them specifically single-out North Dakota. Meanwhile, North Dakota has no such travel restrictions.

“I respect state’s rights. I support that states can decide who can travel and who cannot. We put travel advisories on for other states. If they want to put them on us, I respect the governors and decision makers. If they’re doing it triggered off of bad data, then they probably should look at it,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said.

The states with restrictions typically use latest trends and daily positive rates, rather than total case counts; which is why New York is left off of many state’s lists. There had been a 14-day self-quarantine order for out-of-state travelers for a few months, but that order was lifted back in May.

While no one coming into North Dakota from other states must isolate anymore, there is still a 14-day quarantine order for anyone traveling from out of the country. The penalty for breaking the order is up to 30 days in jail and/or up to $1,500 fine.

