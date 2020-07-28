Advertisement

D.C. Labels North Dakota a ‘High Risk’

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Washington, D.C., listed North Dakota as a “high risk” state for COVID-19, and has ordered anyone traveling from here to D.C. to self-isolate for 14 days.

This is just the latest state or territory to re-implement travel advisories that list North Dakota as a concern for travelers.

Twenty-six other states join North Dakota on DC’s “hot-spot list”; however, a state not included is New York. Which, while trending downwards, sees hundreds of more new cases per day.

But DC is just the latest jurisdiction to re-establish travel restrictions. More than 20 states have some form of travel-related quarantine orders in place. Fourteen of those states include North Dakota as a “must-quarantine” state. Four of them specifically single-out North Dakota. Meanwhile, North Dakota has no such travel restrictions.

“I respect state’s rights. I support that states can decide who can travel and who cannot. We put travel advisories on for other states. If they want to put them on us, I respect the governors and decision makers. If they’re doing it triggered off of bad data, then they probably should look at it,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said.

The states with restrictions typically use latest trends and daily positive rates, rather than total case counts; which is why New York is left off of many state’s lists. There had been a 14-day self-quarantine order for out-of-state travelers for a few months, but that order was lifted back in May.

While no one coming into North Dakota from other states must isolate anymore, there is still a 14-day quarantine order for anyone traveling from out of the country. The penalty for breaking the order is up to 30 days in jail and/or up to $1,500 fine.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Public Schools release draft re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bismarck Public Schools leaders released a draft of their re-entry plan.

News

Turtle Mountain preps for first hemp growing season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe has completed testing stages for growing hemp required to move forward with Project Green Buffalo.

News

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch wont open for 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The owners of Papa's Pumpkin Patch say they won't open the attraction this year.

News

Preparing for the November election amidst pandemic risks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The 2020 election is less than 100 days away and North Dakota election officials said they hope it won’t be a strictly mail-in election this time, although it was a historic moment in the primaries.

Latest News

News

30 states mandate masks, while ND steers away from a statewide mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
More than half of the states have mask-wearing requirements, including Montana and Minnesota.

News

Minot Police investigate weekend shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Minot Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting early Sunday morning.

News

Mandan woman accused of pointing gun at hotel employee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she followed a victim to a hotel and pointed a gun at an employee.

News

Industry leaders react to NEPA changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Regulation changes have been hitting the oil fields this month and among them are some updates to the National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA.

News

Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of kidnapping two victims at knife point

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Fargo man is accused of kidnapping two victims and taking them to Kimball Bottoms to kill them.

News

Video Magic in Minot closing amid pandemic after 38 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
A longtime video rental business in Minot will close its doors after nearly four decades, amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry.