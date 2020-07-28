Advertisement

County by County, July 28, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – This week, we are bringing back our County by County segment for KMOT! We took a little break due to the pandemic, but the segment is back and will be starting off with Bottineau County.

We start off this week with improvements to the country club and golf course in Bottineau.

On Aug. 15, the country club will be debuting its new golf course layout

They changed hole 5 to a par 3 due to U.S.G.A. recommending all par 4's be more than 240 yards.

They also moved hole 6 tee box back to create a par 5.

The new layout is designed to be more difficult for the golfer.

"It was kind of getting stale up there a little bit. I mean you just needed a driver, wedge, and a putter up there. And now you can hit, you know, almost every club in your bag up there. It's really what we wanted", said Eric Herbel, Country Club Board President.

--

We go to Mountrail County where Stanley is holding its farmer's market every Thursday.

The market is each Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will take place at Stanley Park on 6th Avenue. 

The event is open to any non-commercial vendors and food vendors.

There will be a $5 fee for food vendors and a $10 fee for non-food vendors.

--

We head next to the race track north in Burke County. 

Enduro racing takes over the track Aug. 1.

The pits will open at 1 p.m.

The grandstands will open at 4 p.m. and the races start at 5 p.m.

You can pre-register online and that deadline is Jul. 29. 

There will be mini vans, sling shots, and a kid bike drawing. 

For more information about registering head to  http://burkecountyspeedway.com/

