Community reacts to Video Magic’s decision to close shop

MINOT, N.D. – The pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses.

Video Magic in Minot was in business for 38 years and will close its doors by the end of August.

The owners posted on social media that the impact of the pandemic on the movie industry has made things tough for their business model.

The shutdown of the only video store in the city leaves some customers disappointed with the news

Customer Erik Seay said he believes more people need to give their attention to local businesses.

“I mean it’s so easy to get on Netflix and watch a movie and stuff like that. But in the same breath you have these small businesses in your city. You want to support them as much as possible. And it’s sad to see them go,” said Seay.

The owners say they are selling their stock of movies and video games leading up to the closing. They’re estimated final date is Aug. 31.

Though they’re disappointed with the circumstances, they thank the Minot community for their continued support.

