City of Velva seeking public feedback on police(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. - Residents of the city of Velva are being asked to give their reviews on police work in the area by filling out a police survey.

The survey is being used as a way to monitor the work of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.

The results will help the city decide whether they will renew their contract with the county for another year or switch to only 911 coverage.

McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager said this is the first time the city has used this format for feedback.

“It’s very important to us to hear what’s going on and what’s on their mind and what they think, so we can try and tweak some things. And the feedback is very important, especially to the Sheriff’s office. You know it’s like a report card for us,” said Skager.

The survey is available online on the city of Velva Facebook page, and paper copies are also available at City Hall.

July 31 will be the last day to give your opinion.

