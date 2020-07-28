Advertisement

City of Bottineau schedules small water outage for Wednesday

Residents in a small area in the city of Bottineau will be without water for a short period of time on Wednesday.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. - Residents in a small area in the city of Bottineau will be without water for a short period of time on Wednesday.

Residents of Ohmer Street from 2nd to 5th Street will temporarily be without water due to a water main replacement project being done in the area.

According to city Engineer Jessica Tagstad, the outage is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

