Bismarck Public Schools release draft re-entry plan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools leaders released a draft of their re-entry plan.
How face-to-face instruction works would depend on how high-risk the district is at the time.
If approved, it’ll work on a color-coded system from green to red.
Students and staff would also have to wear a mask when socially distancing isn’t possible.
It also includes an option to opt out of face-to-face learning.
