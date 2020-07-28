Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools release draft re-entry plan

Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools leaders released a draft of their re-entry plan.

How face-to-face instruction works would depend on how high-risk the district is at the time.

If approved, it’ll work on a color-coded system from green to red.

Students and staff would also have to wear a mask when socially distancing isn’t possible.

It also includes an option to opt out of face-to-face learning.

