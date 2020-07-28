Bismarck Public Schools release draft re-entry plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools leaders released a draft of their re-entry plan.

How face-to-face instruction works would depend on how high-risk the district is at the time.

If approved, it’ll work on a color-coded system from green to red.

Students and staff would also have to wear a mask when socially distancing isn’t possible.

It also includes an option to opt out of face-to-face learning.

