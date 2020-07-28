Advertisement

Airman arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Grand Forks AFB

Daesha Renea Heard, 21, is accused of illegally purchasing a gun that killed two airmen
Daesha Renea Heard, 21, is a United States Airman accused of illegally purchasing a gun that killed 2 airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Daesha Renea Heard, 21, is a United States Airman accused of illegally purchasing a gun that killed 2 airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An airman is accused of illegally buying the gun that led to the death of two other airmen in June at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Daesha Renea Heard, 21, was charged with unlawful purchase/transfer of a firearm and false statements, according to court documents.

Heard is listed in the charging documents as an Airman First Class with the United States Air Force stationed in Grand Forks, and she appeared in federal court last week after being arrested.

Investigators said Heard purchased a gun for Julian Carlos Torres, 19, of Texas on May 5. That gun, Torres then in turn used to kill Natasha Aposhian, 21, and himself on June 1.

This is the first time investigators directly accuse Torres of killing Aposhian inside the dormitory of Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Aposhian’s parents previously told us the Arizona native was a victim of domestic violence.

Heard reportedly bought a Glock, model 22c, 40 caliber pistol for Torres after he urged her several times to help him get a firearm.

According to court documents, Torres was under the age of 21 and not allowed to buy one.

Heard told investigators that Torres suggested she “gift” the gun to him. They drove to B&B Guns in Grand Forks and that’s where Torres selected the Glock because of the extended magazines option and he liked it.

An invoice of the purchase obtained by federal investigators showed Heard paid $474 on May 5 for 50 rounds of ammunition, the gun, and extra magazines to include an extended magazine.

Torres gave Heard $500 in cash, yet when Heard tried writing on the receipt that she gifted him the gun, Torres stopped her, according to court documents. He reportedly wanted to make an “official typed copy.”

Furthermore, Heard allegedly told Torres to place the gun at the Grand Forks Air Force Base Armory. However, he responded that he “had an unspecified friend he was going to keep the firearm with.”

Investigators said Torres used the gun to kill Aposhian during a verbal altercation. He then used the weapon to kill himself.

Heard reportedly didn’t believe Torres had any “real ill intentions” with the gun.

She’s scheduled to appear in federal court for a preliminary hearing on August 10 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mental Health Crisis

Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s a statistic no one wants to hear, but North Dakota’s suicide rates are increasing faster than any other state in the country and that was before the pandemic hit.

News

Oklahoma Style Onion Burger

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century walks us through making an Oklahoma style onion burger.

News

#TravelTuesday: Maah Daah Hey Trail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s known as one of the best kept secrets in North Dakota, a portal to seeing the Badlands in a new, rugged and beautiful way, the Maah Daah Hey Trail is a pretty big deal.

News

Focus on Fabrics

Updated: 50 minutes ago
When we go clothes shopping the first thing we look for and think about is, “how will this look on me?”

News

HUD approves reallocation of $6 million in resilience funds for Minot

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Housing and Urban Development has granted Minot's request to reallocate funds from the proposed gathering space to another project.

Latest News

News

Source of in basin sand saves oil companies money

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Usable oil sands have been found in ND and can cut down some of the costs that oil companies are facing at a time when money is getting tight.

News

D.C. Labels North Dakota a ‘High Risk’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Washington, D.C., listed North Dakota as a “high risk” state for COVID-19.

News

Bismarck Public Schools release draft re-entry plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bismarck Public Schools leaders released a draft of their re-entry plan.

News

Turtle Mountain preps for first hemp growing season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe has completed testing stages for growing hemp required to move forward with Project Green Buffalo.

News

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch wont open for 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The owners of Papa's Pumpkin Patch say they won't open the attraction this year.