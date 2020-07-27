Video Magic in Minot closing amid pandemic after 38 years

MINOT, N.D. – A longtime video rental business in Minot will close its doors after nearly four decades, amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry.

The owners of Video Magic posted on social media Monday that they are closing their doors effective Aug. 31, after 38 years in business.

In the post, the owners indicate that the pandemic disrupted the production of new movies, which is key to business for video rental stores.

The owners said they are selling all of their inventory, including Blu-rays, DVD’s, and video games.

