Unique Links: Hazen Golf Course

HAZEN, N.D. (KFYR) - Just off of highway 200 before you hit the town of Hazen sits the Hazen Golf Course.

“So the course was started in 1918 and the holes that are here today were done in 1932. So, it is a nice old golf course,” said Bridget Miller, Hazen Golf Course clubhouse manager.

While Hazen is just north of a 100 years old, it has gotten a little face lift since opening day.

“So, in 1918 we didn’t have all these holes, we only had four, so they rotated around to play nine holes,” said Bridget.

The signature hole at Hazen is the Par 3 number 5.

“We actually call it the shortest par 5 in North Dakota is actually plays as a par 3 as it plays 220 yards from the tips and it is over the river and through the woods. Where you hit into a raised green that is very unforgiving,” said Jim Miller, Hazen Golf Course Association president.

While the distance of just north of 200 yards makes number 5 a challenge, the tee shot into an elevated green doesn’t make this hole any easier.

“It is a challenge and sometimes it goes well but it is always better to be lucky than good and most of the time it doesn’t work out well for people,” said Jim.

Number 5 isn't the only elevated green you have to tackle in Hazen as eight out of the nine greens play at elevation.

“There are a lot of bends in them and they are very difficult,” said Jim.

A par 35 course, Hazen provides some high-risk, high-reward possibilities on short drive-able par 4s.

“I usually don’t go for them because it is really easy to get into a hazard or drive it out of bounds. When you look at the scorecard you think it is a pretty short course and it should be pretty easy but it is not that easy,” said Jim.

Elevated greens, tough holes and plenty of challenges await just a short trip down the road on this unique link.

