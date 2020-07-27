Turtle Mountain preps for first hemp growing season

BELCOURT, N.D. - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe has completed testing stages for growing hemp required to move forward with Project Green Buffalo.

The project, which the USDA approved earlier this year, will allow the growing of hemp on tribal lands.

Chairman Jamie Azure said that now that the tribe has finished experimental pilot growth on small plots across the reservation, they can begin researching its different uses.

“Basically, we want to make sure that we do everything right when we go full boar next year. I do know that we want to focus on industrial hemp and CBD oil,” said Azure.

Azure says the pilot crop was destroyed before it reached full growth, and that the project will expand next year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.