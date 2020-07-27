Three juveniles charged for shooting at vehicles and homes with BB gun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three juveniles were arrested Friday for shooting at vehicles and homes with a BB gun in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say three boys were shooting at vehicles and homes near Laforest Avenue in Bismarck Friday night.

According to Police, 13 people have come forward with thousands of dollars in property damage.

Police say one person was hit with a BB but was not injured.

The three boys were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Bismarck police say anyone with property damage should call and report it to officers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.