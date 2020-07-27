State Board of Higher education encourages all ND colleges, institutions to require face masks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we draw closer to the start of school, whether to require face masks seems to be a big topic of discussion in drafting re-entry plans.

Colleges and universities across North Dakota received some clarification on the matter.

The State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) approved a resolution encouraging North Dakota colleges to require or expect the use of face coverings in appropriate situations on campus.

The board's decision leaves it up to institution presidents to set the specific terms on their face-covering policies, but the SBHE resolution has offered some specifics.

Those specifications include things like the need for masks in classrooms, when two people are interacting face to face, when riding the campus shuttle or participating in a campus tour.

“Personally I think this is critically important, especially because considering the density of the population that occurs when classes are resumed, so I appreciate all the work that everybody’s put on this,” said SBHE Chair Nick Hacker.

The State Board's resolution also gives examples of when students don't need masks, such as when they're competing in sports, in residence hall rooms and while outdoors if people are six feet apart.

Institutions can require face coverings to be worn by students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors.

