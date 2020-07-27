Rally planned next week in Minot in support of Heroes Act

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Community Partners in Minot say they that they are planning a rally to urge Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, to pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act before the Senate recesses.

It will be held this Wed., July 29, at 1 p.m. in front of the Senator's Minot office.

The legislature, referred to as the Heroes Act, provides resources to the community to deal with COVID-19, including extending unemployment insurance, as well as another round of stimulus funding to individuals.

