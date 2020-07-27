President plans orders to lower drug prices

(KFYR) - President Donald Trump issued four executive orders Friday to help lower the cost of prescription drugs. The president indicates the measures will make the prices more affordable. But, some pharmacists aren’t so sure.

While the president has a variety of methods planned for lowering costs, half of them include allowing medications to be imported from other countries.

Pharmacists say the orders could potentially disrupt the prescription drug market.

One of the orders would deliver rebates from drug companies directly to patients for insulin and Epipens.

The next would allow wholesalers and pharmacies to legally import prescription drugs from other countries.

A third order would bypass pharmacy benefit managers, or companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers, and instead give prescription discounts directly to patients.

The final order would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same prices paid by foreign countries.

Mayo Pharmacy Owner Kevin Martian says he has some concerns.

“When you start forcing people to match prices with foreign countries, my first thought is-- if I was the manufacturer, I’d just make the prices of foreign countries the same as the U.S. And then, all those countries couldn’t afford those drugs. And then, they’d just limit their network to the U.S,” Martian said.

Martian is skeptical of the impacts of some of the orders. But he says bypassing pharmacy benefit managers would likely benefit patients by giving them a direct discount or rebate.

The orders won’t be signed until the end of August, so it’s not a done deal.

