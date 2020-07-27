Advertisement

Preparing for the November election amidst pandemic risks

By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 election is less than 100 days away and North Dakota election officials said they hope it won’t be a strictly mail-in election this time, although it was a historic moment in the primaries.

Although about 150,000 North Dakotans who applied to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary election also applied for an absentee general election ballot, state election officials said they'd still like to have physical polling locations open.

“I think the number one thing for voters is to have a plan for how you’re going to plan to vote this fall. Now is the time to be thinking, ‘do I want to vote in person?' There is a bit of a risk, a polling place may close or, ‘do I want to vote in advance by mail?' said State Election Director Brian Newby.

Brian Newby said his office is assessing the potential risks involved with in-person voting. He said they want to ensure everyone can vote, even if an area has a spike of COVID-19 cases near the election.

