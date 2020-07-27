Papa’s Pumpkin Patch wont open for 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The owners of Papa's Pumpkin Patch say they won't open the attraction this year.

They say the risks outweigh the rewards.

Grandpa Al’s Hayrides and Pony Rides will be open fully on weekends and weekdays by reservation only.

Read the full release here: https://papaspumpkinpatch.com/plan-your-visit/season-sept-11-oct-22-2016/?fbclid=IwAR1b7lXZ5t4os9PMykazO0h-sypxxVO19-UlKAxN6hm4DTaIl0NAK3KaEZo

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.