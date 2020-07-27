Pair of flood project public meetings canceled due to COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of upcoming public meetings on phases of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project have been canceled due to recent increases in cases of COVID-19.

The meetings that were canceled include the one next Wed., July 29 in Velva, and the one next Thurs., July 30 in Mohall, both on bridge replacement projects.

The Souris River Joint Board will come up with alternative ways to communicate information to the public.

In the meantime, residents can visit the Mouse River Plan Facebook page or check out the website: https://www.mouseriverplan.com/

