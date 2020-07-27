Advertisement

Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School

Beyond Back to School
Beyond Back to School(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All week at 5:30 p.m., Your News Leader will host a Facebook Live Virtual Town Hall about navigating this school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, hear from medical experts, school officials and parents in your community about the ways we can limit the spread of the virus among school populations.

Watch it live on our KFYR-TV Facebook page and join the discussion by commenting with your thoughts and questions, while using the hashtag #BeyondBTS.

Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School will bring you a new topic, with new panelists, every night to help you find answers as the school year draws near.

