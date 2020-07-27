Advertisement

NSIC delays start of fall season

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference(Associated Press)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Monday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition.

For the sports of football and men’s and women’s cross country, the first permissible practice will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the first date of competition scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

For volleyball and soccer, the first permissible practice will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 with the first date of competition scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2.

The University of Mary football team will open their 2020 season at home Sept. 26 against Wayne State University. The Marauders volleyball team will also open up their season at home against Wayne State on Friday, Oct. 2. While the Marauders women’s soccer team will open their season on the road against Upper Iowa also on Oct. 2.

The conference will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date, as necessary.

