ND Game and Fish stocking efforts create lots of opportunities for anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While fisheries officials have been stocking fish in North Dakota for more than a century, never have more fish and lakes been stocked than today.

“If you go back to the 80s, when we only had about 150 managed lakes, we were probably stocking around 50 to 60 walleye lakes a year. This year we’re going to stock over 180 lakes with walleye and a record number of fish is going be right at 12 million fingerlings we’re going to be putting in those 180 waters,” said NDGF Fisheries Supervisor, Jerry Weigel.

Walleye are the most popular fish species for anglers to catch in North Dakota, but there are other fish species stocked as well.

“We do Chinook salmon up in Lake Sakakawea. We do about 40 lakes of rainbow trout around the state. Many of those are community fisheries. We do a handful like 40, 50 lakes with northern pike that are probably waters that are a little shallow or they winterkilled more often, and northern pike is just the best thing to do in those,” said NDGF Fisheries Supervisor, Jerry Weigel.

Weigel said everything comes back to water on the prairie and the amazing hatchery production capability to create angler opportunities during high water years.

“The department has partnered with the Fish and Wildlife Service in that we, the department is the ones going out in the spring and collecting the eggs, we take them back to the hatchery. The Fish and Wildlife folks do the rearing of the fish and when they’re ready to stock, the department comes back and trucks those fish to waters across the state,” said NDGF Fisheries Supervisor, Jerry Weigel.

Even if you're new to fishing and don't have a boat, no worries, as there are plenty of shore-fishing opportunities around the state.

“Between the community ponds and the fishing piers that exist there where they can fish off of. And then also we are fishing piers spread throughout the state at a number of our better fishing lakes. There’s lots of opportunities for shore anglers to get out, try some fishing even in the summer like now, and get access to some good fishing angling opportunities,” said NDGF Fisheries Supervisor, Jerry Weigel.

Visit gf.nd.gov to find out which species were stocked in which lakes.

