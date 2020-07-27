Advertisement

More patients wearing face masks to clinics

face masks
face masks(KFYR-TV)
By Tommy McTague
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – Trinity Health said they’re encouraged by the steady progression of people taking their COVID-19 guidelines seriously.

Vice President Randy Schwan said he’s seen more visitors to its clinics bring their own face coverings. This is helpful because the hospital has a limited supply of masks to give out. As a result they’ve implemented policies that help conserve the personal protective equipment they do have.

Health organizations will continue to rely on residents to bring their own face covering during visitations.

