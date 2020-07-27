Missouri Valley Football Conference delays decision on 2020

(KFYR) - According to a statement released Monday by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, they will delay deciding on their 2020 season at this time, saying:

“The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes. The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.”

The Pioneer league who also plays in FCS football decided Monday that they would only play conference games. Thus, that will cancel North Dakota’s season opener against Valparaiso on Sept. 3 and North Dakota State’s home opener against Drake that was scheduled for Sept. 12.

