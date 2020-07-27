Minot Police investigate weekend shooting

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of West Central Avenue early Sunday morning after a caller reported gunshots in the area to Minot Central Dispatch.

Three male victims between the ages of 22 and 46 were taken to Trinity Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

According to police, one was treated and released, and the other two admitted.

“Three different levels of injuries sustained but fortunately at this point anyway the word we’re getting is that all three will survive,” said Police Chief John Klug.

Police say that anyone who has any information can contact the department’s direct line at 701-852-0111 or call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 701-852-7463 and remain anonymous.

