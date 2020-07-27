MHA Nation advises public on COVID-19 concern

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Health officials on the Fort Berthold Reservation are advising residents of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after an adult who tested positive had entered two public facilities.

The tribe's COVID-19 task force says that on the morning of Jul. 23, the infected adult visited the Northern Lights Wellness center from 11 a.m. until around 12 p.m.

The adult then went to Better B Cafe from around 12 p.m to 1 p.m.

Elbowoods Memorial Health Center Public Health Department and the Task Force are investigating this case and are asking anyone if they are experiencing symptoms or have questions to contact their number at 701-627-7641.

