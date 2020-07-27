Mandan woman accused of pointing gun at hotel employee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she followed a victim to a hotel and pointed a gun at an employee.

Bismarck Police say 41-year-old Chasity Brown followed a victim to the Fairfield Inn in Bismarck.

Police said the man told an employee he was being followed. The employee went to confront Brown who pointed a shotgun at her.

According to police, when they tried to stop Brown, she sped off on I-94.

North Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit where a trooper used a pit maneuver to stop Brown.

Police say they located a 12 gauge shotgun in Brown’s car.

She is charged with terrorizing and fleeing a peace officer. Her bond is set at $5,000.

