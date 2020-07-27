Mandan barber celebrates 90th birthday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Allen Wanner has been cutting hair since 1956. He might just be the oldest full-time barber in the entire state.

It’s a big day for Wanner. He’s celebrating his 90th birthday.

“I don’t know where all that time went!” says Wanner with a smile.

It’s also his great granddaughter’s first birthday.

“She can’t walk too good yet,” he says.

But there’s only so much time for celebrating. Every Tuesday through Saturday, you’ll find Wanner here: cutting hair, just as he’s been doing for more than 60 years.

“When I was in the service I got hurt pretty bad,” he recalls. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was in Fargo at the VA, and someone suggested I go to barber college. So, I did.”

After barber college, Wanner worked in Jamestown for about four months, then joined DeLuxe Barber Shop in Mandan.

“That was January of ’56. We had four chairs in that barber shop,” he remembers.

These days, it’s just Wanner, and his loyal customers.

"There are some people that were there when I came to Mandan. Those are old people," says Wanner.

As for Wanner, he’s not ready to put the clippers down just yet.

“I’m just going to keep on for a little while I think,” he says.

Because since 1956, this is where Wanner has always been happiest.

Allen lives eight blocks from his barber shop. He walks from his home to his shop every day, even in the middle of the winter.

