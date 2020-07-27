Advertisement

Mandan barber celebrates 90th birthday

Allen Wanner
Allen Wanner(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Allen Wanner has been cutting hair since 1956. He might just be the oldest full-time barber in the entire state.

It’s a big day for Wanner. He’s celebrating his 90th birthday.

“I don’t know where all that time went!” says Wanner with a smile.

It’s also his great granddaughter’s first birthday.

“She can’t walk too good yet,” he says.

But there’s only so much time for celebrating. Every Tuesday through Saturday, you’ll find Wanner here: cutting hair, just as he’s been doing for more than 60 years.

“When I was in the service I got hurt pretty bad,” he recalls. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was in Fargo at the VA, and someone suggested I go to barber college. So, I did.”

After barber college, Wanner worked in Jamestown for about four months, then joined DeLuxe Barber Shop in Mandan.

“That was January of ’56. We had four chairs in that barber shop,” he remembers.

These days, it’s just Wanner, and his loyal customers.

"There are some people that were there when I came to Mandan. Those are old people," says Wanner.

As for Wanner, he’s not ready to put the clippers down just yet.

“I’m just going to keep on for a little while I think,” he says.

Because since 1956, this is where Wanner has always been happiest.

Allen lives eight blocks from his barber shop. He walks from his home to his shop every day, even in the middle of the winter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On This Date: July 27

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Time to take a peek back in time at some of the things that happened on this date.

News

Fall Floral Centerpiece

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create a fun fall floral centerpiece utilizing sand.

News

Northern Plains Dance Presents: Rooftop

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Like everything else in our world today, events and planning for those events can be a difficult thing, but it’s not stopping Hollis Mackintosh Heid.

News

Fact vs. fiction: asthma and COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
There have been many misconceptions about COVID-19 and people with asthma, along with other respiratory issues.

Latest News

News

Investigative error leads to short sentence for Bismarck martial arts instructor

Updated: 1 hour ago
In hundreds of pages in court documents, two motions were filed that ultimately dismissed three charges against Adler Scheer.

News

Three juveniles charged for shooting at vehicles and homes with BB gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to Police, 13 people have come forward with thousands of dollars in property damage.

News

Open for Discussion: Beyond Back to School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
Watch it live on our KFYR-TV Facebook page and join the discussion by commenting with your thoughts and questions, while using the hashtag #BeyondBTS.

News

Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The director says the Bismarck tax base increase allowed them to keep a balanced budget even allowing them to give staff a 3% raise without needing to levy more mills.

News

Man extradited from Tenn. for GSI charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan man wanted on GSI charges was extradited to North Dakota over the weekend, and appeared in court Monday morning.

News

ND Game and Fish stocking efforts create lots of opportunities for anglers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Visit gf.nd.gov to find out which species were stocked in which lakes.