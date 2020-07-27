Advertisement

Man extradited from Tenn. for GSI charges

Man extradited from TN for GSI charges
Man extradited from TN for GSI charges(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man wanted on GSI charges was extradited to North Dakota over the weekend, and appeared in court Monday morning.

Seventy-four-year-old Vincy Smith is being held on a $50,000 bond for gross sexual imposition charges out of Morton County.

Smith was extradited from Tennessee on Saturday.

According to Morton County court documents, Smith is accused of raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016 at his residence in Mandan.

Smith is charged with gross sexual imposition, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

More charges were filed in Emmons County, accusing Smith of sexually assaulting a boy when he was five. A preliminary hearing has yet to be set in that case.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
As many Bismarck entities took a hit to their budgets, the park board isn't one of them.

News

ND Game and Fish stocking efforts create lots of opportunities for anglers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Visit gf.nd.gov to find out which species were stocked in which lakes.

News

COVID-19 testing events scheduled for this week in Rolette County

Updated: 16 hours ago
Both testing sites will be in front of the public health office at 211 1st Avenue NE in Rolla.

News

Pair of flood project public meetings canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Souris River Joint Board will come up with alternative ways to communicate information to the public.

Latest News

News

More patients wearing face masks to clinics

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Vice President Randy Schwan said he’s seen more visitors to its clinics bring their own face coverings.

News

Rally planned next week in Minot in support of Heroes Act

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It will be held this Wed., July 29, at 1 p.m. in front of the Senator's Minot office.

News

Experts say talking to kids before school starts helps relieve anxiety

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Doctors said it’s important to talk to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic before sending them off to school.

News

Buffalo herd returned to park on Turtle Mountain reservation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
According to Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, different members of the herd will be phased in and out of the park to avoid overgrazing again.

News

Weddings continue to be postponed to next year despite things opening back up

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Although business’s reopened in May, many are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19, including event venues.

News

Mandan Library forgives fines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The largest single account the library forgave had a thousand dollars in fees and fines.