Man extradited from Tenn. for GSI charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man wanted on GSI charges was extradited to North Dakota over the weekend, and appeared in court Monday morning.

Seventy-four-year-old Vincy Smith is being held on a $50,000 bond for gross sexual imposition charges out of Morton County.

Smith was extradited from Tennessee on Saturday.

According to Morton County court documents, Smith is accused of raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016 at his residence in Mandan.

Smith is charged with gross sexual imposition, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

More charges were filed in Emmons County, accusing Smith of sexually assaulting a boy when he was five. A preliminary hearing has yet to be set in that case.

