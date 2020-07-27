Kenyon France makes North Dakota debut

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for many people, and it’s no different for those who write and play music.

Kenyon France is originally from Williston, and was supposed to perform for the first time in his home state during an event that got cancelled. He’s making the best out of a bad situation, which is similar to the reason he started playing music.

Kenyon France’s first hometown performance took place at a coffee shop. His debut concert was a little smaller than what was originally scheduled. The cancellation didn’t surprise him though, as all of his shows in Arizona, where he now lives, also got cancelled.

“I had the opportunity to write a lot more. You know, I got my merch line out during the time of quarantining and stuff. It’s been a great opportunity to bring positivity to people, you know, because a lot of people are down right now,” said Kenyon.

He started playing guitar in eighth grade. He eventually began writing music and sharing it with others, and found that they connected with the meaning behind it.

He added, “My sister passed away, and music was kind of that thing that felt like I could connect to her in a way, and bring me a sense of peace and hope.”

His goal is to sing and play music full-time. His song writing and performing journey is fully supported by family and faith.

“His steps are ordered. His steps are on purpose, and walking knowing that he has a purpose in the middle of this pain, it’s been beautiful,” said Kenyon’s mother Jen Grotte.

Grotte said Kenyon is proof that a shattered heart can still sing.

If you’d like to follow Kenyon’s journey and hear his music, you can find him on Facebook: Kenyonmusic_, Instagram: kenyonfrancemusic, and Youtube: Kenyon France Music.

