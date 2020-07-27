Advertisement

Kenyon France makes North Dakota debut

Kenyon France makes North Dakota debut
Kenyon France makes North Dakota debut(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for many people, and it’s no different for those who write and play music.

Kenyon France is originally from Williston, and was supposed to perform for the first time in his home state during an event that got cancelled. He’s making the best out of a bad situation, which is similar to the reason he started playing music.

Kenyon France’s first hometown performance took place at a coffee shop. His debut concert was a little smaller than what was originally scheduled. The cancellation didn’t surprise him though, as all of his shows in Arizona, where he now lives, also got cancelled.  

“I had the opportunity to write a lot more. You know, I got my merch line out during the time of quarantining and stuff. It’s been a great opportunity to bring positivity to people, you know, because a lot of people are down right now,” said Kenyon.

He started playing guitar in eighth grade. He eventually began writing music and sharing it with others, and found that they connected with the meaning behind it.

He added, “My sister passed away, and music was kind of that thing that felt like I could connect to her in a way, and bring me a sense of peace and hope.”

His goal is to sing and play music full-time. His song writing and performing journey is fully supported by family and faith.

“His steps are ordered. His steps are on purpose, and walking knowing that he has a purpose in the middle of this pain, it’s been beautiful,” said Kenyon’s mother Jen Grotte.

Grotte said Kenyon is proof that a shattered heart can still sing.

If you’d like to follow Kenyon’s journey and hear his music, you can find him on Facebook:  Kenyonmusic_, Instagram: kenyonfrancemusic, and Youtube: Kenyon France Music.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President plans orders to lower drug prices

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump issued four executive orders Friday to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

News

Large fentanyl seizure highlights recent drug problem in Minot area

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Police Department said they have already had 53 drug overdoses this year.

News

Boys and Girls Ranch undergoing remodel

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Dakota Memorial School Superintendent Marcia Bartok says the additions will allow the students to get a hands-on, in-person experience through classes they were previously taking via virtual learning.

News

State Board of Higher education encourages all ND colleges, institutions to require face masks

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Colleges and universities across North Dakota received some clarification on the matter.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing by appointment at First District in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
First District in Minot is now taking appointments for COVID-19 testing.

News

Drive through COVID-19 testing this week in Bottineau

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
First District Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing in Bottineau County on July 29.

News

Mandan barber celebrates 90th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Allen Wanner has been cutting hair since 1956.

News

On This Date: July 27

Updated: 2 hours ago
Time to take a peek back in time at some of the things that happened on this date.

News

Fall Floral Centerpiece

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to create a fun fall floral centerpiece utilizing sand.

News

Northern Plains Dance Presents: Rooftop

Updated: 2 hours ago
Like everything else in our world today, events and planning for those events can be a difficult thing, but it’s not stopping Hollis Mackintosh Heid.