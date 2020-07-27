Investigative error leads to short sentence for Bismarck martial arts instructor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many took to social media last week to voice their disappointment, after a Bismarck martial arts teacher was sentenced to two days in jail, for recording students in the changing room.

In hundreds of pages in court documents, two motions were filed that ultimately dismissed three charges against Adler Scheer.

One Judge says the evidence presented can’t be used.

In November, a motion to suppress evidence was ordered by Judge Bruce Romanic, who says statements made by Scheer and searches of his phone were illegally obtained. The motion states, “due to Miranda violations and the involuntary nature of the statements, the courts entered an order suppressing all statements made during his first interrogation.”

These statements included those where Scheer admitted to police he had recorded the three minors and inappropriately touched another. Court documents say Bismarck Police failed to obtain a search warrants for Scheer's phone due to involuntary consent.

That is where they located the videos of the victims, however because the phone was illegally obtained, it was suppressed from being a part of the state's evidence. Court documents state, "By his own admission, all the testimony the detective provided to support the charge was derived exclusively from his unlawful interrogations of Scheer."

All information including admission statements, and videos on Scheer’s phone were unable to be used as evidence. The gross sexual imposition and two counts of surreptitious intrusion were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Scheer pleaded guilty to the only remaining charge of promoting obscenity to minors, which he was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit to two days he already served.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.