Industry leaders react to NEPA changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Regulation changes have been hitting the oil fields this month and among them are some updates to the National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA.

Originally passed in 1970, the rule has been updated for the first time in more than 40 years. Largely the changes were to modernize the law, and account for new technology. Proponents of the change day that some Environmental Impact Statements have taken more than four years to complete, the amendment sets a two year deadline.

"That timeline would go on and on and on, and NEPA affects roads, bridges, highways, electrical transmission lines," said Kari Cutting, North Dakota Petroleum Council VP.

“I guess we’re just kind of waiting for the legal challenges to that, it has been promised that it will be litigated,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director.

President Donald Trump made these changes on July 15 by executive order.

