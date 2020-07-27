Advertisement

Experts say talking to kids before school starts helps relieve anxiety

Sanford Health Pediatrician(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors said it’s important to talk to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic before sending them off to school.

Health professionals say confusion over the situation can lead to anxiety in your student. When kids have knowledge, they feel a sense of control over the situation. This in turn, can help relieve stress.

“When you really sit down and talk to your kids, it’s not that they’re necessarily so excited to go back to school. They just want to go back to normal-- which is probably not what they’re going back to. So, they need to be aware,” said Sanford Health Pediatrician, Vanessa Nelson.

Nelson said it’s easy to assume your child knows what’s going on but a simple conversation can improve both of your understanding. It allows parents to hear their kids concerns and worries. She said allowing kids to choose things like a mask or hand sanitizer can help improve their awareness and sense of control.

Doctors say to pay attention to and communicate with your child. They said warning signs of stress or anxiety can be something as small as not being as talkative.

