Drive through COVID-19 testing this week in Bottineau
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. - First District Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing in Bottineau County on July 29.
The testing will be at the Ambulance Building at 323 Bennett Street in Bottineau.
The drive-through testing runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until test kits run out.
The event is for everyone 12 and older and is free
First District highly encourages everyone to pre-register.
For more information on pre-registration head to www.fdhu.org
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.