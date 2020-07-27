Advertisement

Drive through COVID-19 testing this week in Bottineau

First District Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing in Bottineau County on July 29.
First District Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing in Bottineau County on July 29.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. - First District Health Unit is offering free COVID-19 testing in Bottineau County on July 29.

The testing will be at the Ambulance Building at 323 Bennett Street in Bottineau.

The drive-through testing runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until test kits run out.

The event is for everyone 12 and older and is free

First District highly encourages everyone to pre-register.

For more information on pre-registration head to www.fdhu.org

