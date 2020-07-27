COVID-19 testing events scheduled for this week in Rolette County

ROLLA, N.D. (KFYR) - Rolette County Public Health has announced two more COVID-19 testing events this coming week.

Both events will have limited testing supplies, so they ask to keep an eye out for any updates.

The first event will be on Mon., Jul. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The second testing site will be on Wed., Jul. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both testing sites will be in front of the public health office at 211 1st Avenue NE in Rolla.

