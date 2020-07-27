Boys and Girls Ranch undergoing remodel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is finishing up a remodeling project in time for fall. The superintendent says the remodel will improve the curriculum and help foster a sensitive environment for children who have experienced trauma.

Dakota Memorial School Superintendent Marcia Bartok says the additions will allow the students to get a hands-on, in-person experience through classes they were previously taking via virtual learning.

The remodel includes a new science classroom and lab space, health classroom and physical education space, a learning commons for student council and group activities and two mindful rooms.

The mindful rooms are meant to help foster trauma-sensitivity and will be used as a space for students to take a break or to de-escalate throughout the day.

“It really, truly is going to be a brand new school. When you have space to use differently, then the trauma-sensitive strategies can really be employed differently also,” Bartok said.

Bartok says the remodel has allowed them to hire new health and science teachers. She says the school was able to purchase new materials for each of the rooms thanks to grant money from Sam’s Club in Bismarck. She says construction should be finished sometime next week.

