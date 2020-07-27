Advertisement

Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget

Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget
Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many Bismarck entities took a hit to their budgets, the park board isn't one of them.

The director says the Bismarck tax base increase allowed them to keep a balanced budget even allowing them to give staff a 3% raise without needing to levy more mills.

They hope to revisit the community recreation center that was voted down in June.

“We will continue to take a look at the community recreation complex. Those recreation needs are not going away so we will continue to plan and work with the community, and when the timing is right we’ll take a look at that and see if we want to move anything forward,” said Randy Bina, executive director.

There will be a public hearing on the parks budget on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man extradited from Tenn. for GSI charges

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan man wanted on GSI charges was extradited to North Dakota over the weekend, and appeared in court Monday morning.

News

ND Game and Fish stocking efforts create lots of opportunities for anglers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Visit gf.nd.gov to find out which species were stocked in which lakes.

News

COVID-19 testing events scheduled for this week in Rolette County

Updated: 16 hours ago
Both testing sites will be in front of the public health office at 211 1st Avenue NE in Rolla.

News

Pair of flood project public meetings canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Souris River Joint Board will come up with alternative ways to communicate information to the public.

Latest News

News

More patients wearing face masks to clinics

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Vice President Randy Schwan said he’s seen more visitors to its clinics bring their own face coverings.

News

Rally planned next week in Minot in support of Heroes Act

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It will be held this Wed., July 29, at 1 p.m. in front of the Senator's Minot office.

News

Experts say talking to kids before school starts helps relieve anxiety

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Doctors said it’s important to talk to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic before sending them off to school.

News

Buffalo herd returned to park on Turtle Mountain reservation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
According to Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, different members of the herd will be phased in and out of the park to avoid overgrazing again.

News

Weddings continue to be postponed to next year despite things opening back up

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Although business’s reopened in May, many are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19, including event venues.

News

Mandan Library forgives fines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The largest single account the library forgave had a thousand dollars in fees and fines.