Bismarck Parks and Rec balances the budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As many Bismarck entities took a hit to their budgets, the park board isn't one of them.

The director says the Bismarck tax base increase allowed them to keep a balanced budget even allowing them to give staff a 3% raise without needing to levy more mills.

They hope to revisit the community recreation center that was voted down in June.

“We will continue to take a look at the community recreation complex. Those recreation needs are not going away so we will continue to plan and work with the community, and when the timing is right we’ll take a look at that and see if we want to move anything forward,” said Randy Bina, executive director.

There will be a public hearing on the parks budget on Sept. 17.

