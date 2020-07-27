Beulah Public School close to finalizing plans, which include face masks on the bus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah School administrators are close to finalizing their fall re-entry plan and getting it out to parents.

Like so many other schools, the plan for Beulah students consists of an in-person learning model, distance learning, and possibly a hybrid model where students would be in class some days of the week and online for the rest.

Beulah Public School Superintendent Travis Jordan said bus transportation will also look different this year, as students will be wearing masks while on the bus. And when possible, they are going to send out multiple buses in order to limit the numbers.

“We will make sure our students have masks, our staff will have to have a mask. Whether they use it or not it will depend on what situation they are in, so we will make them mandatory at times,” said Jordan.

Jordan said they did survey the parents and staff, and their feedback was taken into consideration when making this plan. Jordan said he is bringing the final version to the board for approval on July 28, and he hopes to inform parents on the 30.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.