Advertisement

30 states mandate masks, while ND steers away from a statewide mandate

30 states mandate masks, while ND steers away from a statewide mandate
30 states mandate masks, while ND steers away from a statewide mandate(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than half of the states have mask-wearing requirements, including Montana and Minnesota.

Although rules for every state with a mandate vary, there are key components in each policy. For example, most require masks in indoor public areas like retail establishments and restaurants and outdoors when groups are too large and social distancing isn’t possible.

Most also include exemptions for young children, people with disabilities, and those with medical conditions where wearing a mask is difficult. 

Mask mandates have been adopted by 30 states and the District of Columbia, but North Dakota leadership said enforcing the face covering regulations simply doesn’t work.

“This is probably one of the most impossible things to try and mandate from a government standpoint,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

But, Burgum and state health department leaders are still recommending those who can wear them, do so.

“Our approach has always been let’s try to put information out, give people the correct information, let people make informed decisions on what they want to do, encourage them to wear the mask, and hopefully they make that decision,” said Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger.

Instead of mandates, state leaders are calling on North Dakota businesses and residents to wear their masks when in public.

“When you’re active and out and about, whether it’s a gas station or a grocery store or some other place, if you wear your mask then you’re doing your part,” said Burgum. State health officials said the recent increase in positive coronavirus cases in North Dakota could push more people to wear masks.

“They’ll see that and they’ll say, yeah maybe this is a good idea. I’ve really noticed an increase in people wearing masks,” said Kruger.

Ultimately, the state has decided to let people make their own decision.

With active COVID-19 cases climbing in the state, North Dakota Department of Health leaders are still strongly encouraging mask wearing in public, even though a mandate is not expected in the state’s future.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch wont open for 2020

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The owners of Papa's Pumpkin Patch say they won't open the attraction this year.

News

Preparing for the November election amidst pandemic risks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The 2020 election is less than 100 days away and North Dakota election officials said they hope it won’t be a strictly mail-in election this time, although it was a historic moment in the primaries.

News

Minot Police investigate weekend shooting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Minot Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting early Sunday morning.

News

Mandan woman accused of pointing gun at hotel employee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she followed a victim to a hotel and pointed a gun at an employee.

Latest News

News

Industry leaders react to NEPA changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Regulation changes have been hitting the oil fields this month and among them are some updates to the National Environmental Policy Act or NEPA.

News

Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of kidnapping two victims at knife point

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Fargo man is accused of kidnapping two victims and taking them to Kimball Bottoms to kill them.

News

Video Magic in Minot closing amid pandemic after 38 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
A longtime video rental business in Minot will close its doors after nearly four decades, amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry.

News

Beulah Public School close to finalizing plans, which include face masks on the bus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Beulah School administrators are close to finalizing their fall re-entry plan and getting it out to parents.

News

MHA Nation advises public on COVID-19 concern

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Health officials on the Fort Berthold Reservation are advising residents of a possible exposure to COVID-19 after an adult who tested positive had entered two public facilities.

News

President plans orders to lower drug prices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump issued four executive orders Friday to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.