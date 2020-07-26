Weddings continue to be postponed to next year despite things opening back up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although business’s reopened in May, many are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19, including event venues.

Sixteen03 Main Events is normally filled with weddings during the summer month, but due to COVID-19, many people have postponed their weddings.

July is the first month they've had a wedding since February.

Staff said couples don't mind waiting to have their special day.

“People aren’t planning these at the very last minute. People are not comfortable waiting until the very last minute to find out if their event can still go or not,” said Sixteen03 Main Events Owner, Michelle Kaufman.

Sixteen03 Main Events staff said since things have opened back up they haven’t seen a decline in people wanting to schedule weddings, but they have seen a decline in scheduling special events like fundraisers.

