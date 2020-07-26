Taco Fest in Minot heads outdoors for 2020

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) – On a weekend that people would have been enjoying the North Dakota State fair, Taco Fest 2020 gave them something to enjoy. The Minot community gathered for a great day, and enjoyed being able to get out of the house and have fun.

Minot resident Hope Suttle said she’s especially happy to briefly step away from the fear of COVID-19 and enjoy some tacos.

”Now, we get to have a break from that. And just focus on having fun. And it doesn’t feel so heavy. It gets to feel light and happy. We love tacos,” said Suttle.

Taco Fest Co-creator Kristen Dionne said they added more vendors that provided go-karts and video games because of the outdoors. Last year more than 4,500 people attended the festival, but big turnout isn’t necessarily the goal.

”This year we’re hoping to hit at least 5,000 people in attendance. If we make it there awesome. We just want people to come out and have a great time with their families,” said Dionne.

JC Mobile Gaming made their business debut at Taco Fest.

The gaming truck has a few arcade games as well as online games for kids to play in.

Owner Joshua Cobb said he has a good feeling about the potential this business has in the Magic City.

“I have a feeling that Minot will just take off. It’s a great area, great people. And we’re looking forward to serving this area,” said Cobb.

The event even featured live music. Owners and patrons alike hope this becomes an annual tradition in the Magic City.

