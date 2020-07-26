Sunday: 141 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 1
- Benson County – 10
- Burleigh County - 34
- Cass County – 29
- Emmons County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 21
- McKenzie County - 3
- McLean County – 4
- Morton County – 8
- Mountrail County – 1
- Pembina County – 2
- Ramsey County - 1
- Richland County – 2
- Sioux County - 2
- Stark County – 7
- Steele County - 3
- Stutsman County – 1
- Ward County – 8
- Wells County - 1
- Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
288,801 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,718 total tests from yesterday)
146,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,219 unique individuals from yesterday)
140,603 – Total Negative (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)
5,876 – Total Positive (+141 unique individuals from yesterday)
A previously reported case from Barnes County was negative and was removed from the total.
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
333 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)
42 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
4,752 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)
99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
