Sunday: 141 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Benson County – 10

Burleigh County - 34

Cass County – 29

Emmons County – 2

Grand Forks County – 21

McKenzie County - 3

McLean County – 4

Morton County – 8

Mountrail County – 1

Pembina County – 2

Ramsey County - 1

Richland County – 2

Sioux County - 2

Stark County – 7

Steele County - 3

Stutsman County – 1

Ward County – 8

Wells County - 1

Williams County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

288,801 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,718 total tests from yesterday)

146,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,219 unique individuals from yesterday)

140,603 – Total Negative (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,876 – Total Positive (+141 unique individuals from yesterday)

A previously reported case from Barnes County was negative and was removed from the total.

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

333 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

4,752 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

