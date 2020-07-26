Advertisement

Sunday: 141 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 10
  • Burleigh County - 34
  • Cass County – 29
  • Emmons County – 2
  • Grand Forks County – 21
  • McKenzie County - 3
  • McLean County – 4
  • Morton County – 8
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 7
  • Steele County - 3
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Ward County – 8
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

288,801 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,718 total tests from yesterday)

146,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,219 unique individuals from yesterday)

140,603 – Total Negative (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,876 – Total Positive (+141 unique individuals from yesterday)

A previously reported case from Barnes County was negative and was removed from the total. 

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

333 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

4,752 – Total Recovered (+81 individuals from yesterday)

99 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

