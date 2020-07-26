Public learns about history WWII aircraft at Bismarck Aero Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WWII enthusiasts were able to get a glimpse at history this past week at the Bismarck Aero Center.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force parked a B-17 and B-25 aircraft to keep history alive. Mike Garrett, the airshow coordinator, worked as an aeronautical engineer at Boeing for more than 35 years, now he organizes WWII air show tours and said he feels like a kid in a candy store.

”I’m flying on an airplane that was built in 1943 and one in 1944 and you know, you’re inside of [the aircraft], you’re up front in the nose looking out on the countryside and you just got to pinch yourself,” said tour & airshow coordinator, Mike Garrett.

According to the commemorative air force website, this is the only time this season both aircraft will be together at a tour stop. On its next tour stop, one plane will fly to Billings and the other will go to Sioux Falls.

