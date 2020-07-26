Mandan woman hosts police appreciation festival after seeing a Facebook post about an upset officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With police-protester conflicts around the country, a Mandan woman decided she wanted to show support for law enforcement.

Audrey Meyers said she wanted to create a safe space for officers and their families from across the state to share stories and de-stress by playing yard games.

”[While] looking at Facebook, I’d seen a post about where there was a cop walking away from his [squad] car wanting to quit his job and it made me cry. It makes me mad, so when a get mad things happen, and I just thought: ‘that’s it, I’m doing something for police’,” said event organizer, Audrey Meyers.

Meyers told Your News Leader off-camera she hand wrote invitations to officers statewide.

