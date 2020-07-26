Advertisement

Mandan Library forgives fines

Mandan Library
Mandan Library(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Normally amnesty is a power reserved for the president, but the Morton-Mandan library is giving amnesty for all fines.

Ten dollars of fines prevent people from accessing library services, so as a way to open things back up the Library is forgiving $27,000 of fines off their records. The library director said that many people build up fines as children and never get around to paying them off.

“They may not have been able to continue their internet service at home, or their streaming service at home, so that’ll allow them to come in and use the computer so if they need to come in and contact their family, if they need to pay bills online,” said library director, Jackie Hawes.

The largest single account the library forgave had a thousand dollars in fees and fines.

