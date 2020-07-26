Advertisement

Buffalo herd returned to park on Turtle Mountain reservation

Photo Courtesy: Jamie Azure
Photo Courtesy: Jamie Azure(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. - After more than a decade, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Tribe’s buffalo herd returned to the buffalo park on the reservation.

The herd had to be relocated to an alternate field north of the reservation, due to overgrazing concerns and a noxious weed found in the original park that would have been dangerous to their health. According to Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, different members of the herd will be phased in and out of the park to avoid overgrazing again.

“People can now see our buffalo herd when you drive by on our main road running right through the center of this reservation. And it was an awe inspiring sight to see these buffalo,” said Azure.

Azure said that over the summer all of the buffalo will return to the original buffalo park but not at the same time. You can see the buffalo off of Hwy 5 as you drive towards Belcourt.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally planned next week in Minot in support of Heroes Act

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sasha Strong
It will be held this Wed., July 29, at 1 p.m. in front of the Senator's Minot office.

News

Experts say talking to kids before school starts helps relieve anxiety

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Doctors said it’s important to talk to your kids about the coronavirus pandemic before sending them off to school.

News

Weddings continue to be postponed to next year despite things opening back up

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Although business’s reopened in May, many are still feeling the impacts of COVID-19, including event venues.

News

Mandan Library forgives fines

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The largest single account the library forgave had a thousand dollars in fees and fines.

Latest News

News

Badlands SCCA racing season continued in Bismarck

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Each race tests a drivers timing, skill and agility.

News

Public learns about history WWII aircraft at Bismarck Aero Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
WWII enthusiasts were able to get a glimpse at history this past week at the Bismarck Aero Center.

News

Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
This crash remains under investigation.

News

Three injured in overnight shooting incident in Minot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Police say dispatch received a call around 2:38 a.m. of a report of gunshots near 105 Central Avenue W. in Minot.

Coronavirus

Sunday: 141 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

News

Bismarck business owner gives students a second chance at prom

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Current and former high school students celebrated their unofficial prom Saturday.