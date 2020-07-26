Buffalo herd returned to park on Turtle Mountain reservation

BELCOURT, N.D. - After more than a decade, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Tribe’s buffalo herd returned to the buffalo park on the reservation.

The herd had to be relocated to an alternate field north of the reservation, due to overgrazing concerns and a noxious weed found in the original park that would have been dangerous to their health. According to Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, different members of the herd will be phased in and out of the park to avoid overgrazing again.

“People can now see our buffalo herd when you drive by on our main road running right through the center of this reservation. And it was an awe inspiring sight to see these buffalo,” said Azure.

Azure said that over the summer all of the buffalo will return to the original buffalo park but not at the same time. You can see the buffalo off of Hwy 5 as you drive towards Belcourt.

