Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on the Grant Marsh Bridge Sunday afternoon. Eastbound Interstate 94 was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene. The road has since been reopened.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, more information will be sent later.

This crash remains under investigation.

