Bismarck rescue creates one of Bismarck’s first pet food pantry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We previously reported about a Bismarck Rescue hoping to donate to families in need. Now, Tails of the Midwest set up one of Bismarck’s first pet food pantries outside Heavens Helper’s Soup Cafe.

The pantry helps families affected by economic hardships from the pandemic. Organizers said they gave away hundreds of pounds of food within a half hour of opening.

It shows that there’s definitely a need and that people are struggling to feed their pets and it’s nice to be able to be able to help them and help their pets in this way,” said Tails of the Midwest president, Marissa Rath.

Rath said they plan to hold a pet food pantry every month. For more information, search their Facebook page at Tails of the Midwest.

