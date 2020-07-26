Bismarck business owner gives students a second chance at prom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prom season was canceled for most students around the country. But a Bismarck venue wants to keep the annual tradition going for kids and to support businesses.

Current and former high school students celebrated their unofficial prom. A Bismarck business owner said she decided to host the event after Bismarck Public School and Mandan High officially cancelled their prom.

Studio 208 owner, Ryanne Pappa, said more than 200 students pre-registered for the event, or about of the venue’s 400 student capacity. Masks were not required at the Mid-Summer Mask-Erade prom but hand sanitizing stations were available because Bismarck is still under an emergency pandemic declaration.

“If I get (coronavirus) then I get it. I mean, it’s just, it’s just...what should I say...pain I guess. It’s something that I was just never really afraid of,” said Legacy High School graduate, Troy Kuball.

According to organizers, this event isn’t associated with any school district, however, dozens of students from smaller communities told us they didn’t want to miss out on the annual tradition.

Other students told Your News Leader they were scared about getting the virus because of the amount of people in the building, but still wanted to have fun.

All participants were required to sign a COVID-19 liability release waiver to understand dancers are entering at their own risk.

